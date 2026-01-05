How much do you know about the origin of West Cobb Regional Library?

By Kelly Johnson

Where some libraries within the Cobb County Public Library System have come into existence through Special Purpose Location Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), state grants, or federal funds, West Cobb Regional Library is the love child, so to speak, of a 1987 bond and its champion, former Cobb County library board chairman, J. Dennis Kemp.

No happy accident, West Cobb Regional Library reflects a strategic vision for its community, and Kemp’s advocacy was instrumental in bringing library services to the area. Like most people who may care about where they live, Kemp was concerned about the lack of library resources for unincorporated West Cobb. He petitioned county commissioners to have this need met, and it led to the formation of a study committee in 1956. This study committee helped establish today’s Cobb County Public Library System; but through his position as library chairman, fighting the political establishment for library services in the mid-to-late 50s and early 60s, Kemp shaped the system into what it is today. In fact, Kemp paved the way for the Regional Library model.

Thus, West Cobb Regional Library was born in 2002. A twenty-first century addition to the library system, its linear 20,000 square feet was designed as a training resource for other libraries and to handle the explosive growth of West Cobb and Kennesaw, offering ample space for meetings, gatherings, and learning activities.

One of the busiest branches in the CCPL system, it is known for its passport services, book match initiative, extensive children’s programming, and a trendy newsletter.

In its adolescent years, West Cobb Regional Library found itself caught up in county politics, first as a “political football” in 2011 and then a few years later, around 2018, with falling into the shadow of Truist Park and the Braves stadium.

With the 2008 recession spawning a budget crisis in 2011, then County Chairman Tim Lee proposed closing West Cobb Library (among twelve others) to balance the budget; however, this sparked a movement by West Cobb residents that pressured the Board of Commissioners to keep the West Cobb Regional Library open. Then 2018 renovations of the library, which made it more welcoming and modern for patron and even extended its operational hours, marked a “win” for CCPLS because the renovations demonstrated that despite the pressures with funding Truist Park and the Braves stadium, the Board of Commissioners was committed to maintaining suburban library services.

A unique aspect of West Cobb Regional Library is that it has no satellite branches; however, libraries within its general geographic area:

North Cobb Regional Library (Kennesaw)

Kemp Memorial Library (Marietta)

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so WCRL library events may be incomplete or unavailable online. Contact West Cobb Regional Library with event inquiries:

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

JANUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 01, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 NEW YEAR’S DAY















January 02, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 03, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















JANUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 04, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 05, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime



15:30 Pokémon Club







January 06, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Toddler Storytime



11:30 Preschool Storytime



18:30 Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club







January 07, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime!



13:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 Open Play Chess!







January 08, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 Craft Club Thursdays



16:00 Afterschool Storycraft (Pre-K to 2nd grade): Hop in the New Year







January 09, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 10, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 Saturday Storycraft (All ages): Hop in the New Year









JANUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 11, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 12, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 Teen Take and Make: Pom-Pom Cactus



10:30 Baby Storytime



15:30 Pokémon Club



18:00 Cobb Fire Investigation Unit







January 13, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00







Celebrate National Rubber Duck Day



10:00 Teen Take and Make: Pom-Pom Cactus



10:30 Toddler Storytime



11:30 Preschool Storytime







January 14, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 Teen Take and Make: Pom-Pom Cactus



10:30 Family Storytime!



13:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 Open Play Chess!



17:30 Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday







January 15, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 Teen Take and Make: Pom-Pom Cactus



10:00 Craft Club Thursdays







January 16, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 Teen Take and Make: Pom-Pom Cactus







January 17, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 My First Book Club (ages 4-7) To See an Owl by Matthew Cordell









JANUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 18, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 19, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY















January 20, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Toddler Storytime



11:30 Preschool Storytime







January 21, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime!



13:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 Open Play Chess!







January 22, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 Craft Club Thursdays



11:00 Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity



14:00 Tea & Talk All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker







January 23, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 24, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















JANUARY 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 25, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 26, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime



15:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 Fourth Monday Book Discussion The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan







January 27, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Toddler Storytime



11:30 Preschool Storytime







January 28, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime!



13:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 Open Play Chess!







January 29, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 Craft Club Thursdays







January 30, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 31, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





17:30 Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday









