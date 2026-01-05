Local Trivia Challenge: Another matching puzzle featuring parks in Cobb County

By Larry Felton Johnson

Quizzes are a good way to learn about the features, culture and history of our county and cities. So for the past year or two I’ve enjoyed putting together quizzes.



I recently decided to expand this into a whole section, Puzzles Games and Quizzes.

Most of the features on that category page will be about Cobb County or its cities, but as I find new types of puzzles to run, some of them will be simple number and word games, and brain teasers.

We recently did a matching puzzle about parks in Cobb County. But there are so many wonderful county and city parks in Cobb that one quiz barely scratched the surface, so we’ll revisit this one often, with new matches.