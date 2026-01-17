Functional Fitness Because Gravity Always Wins

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

Staying fit is essential for many reasons, but let’s be honest: the most compelling one is that gravity is undefeated, and it is coming for all of us. Every squat, push-up, and awkward plank is essentially a strongly worded letter to the universe saying, “Not today.” Fitness is less about vanity and more about delaying the moment when you make a noise just standing up, and your family asks if they should call someone.

​First, staying fit helps you perform basic daily activities without turning them into dramatic events. A fit person bends down to tie their shoe and pops right back up. Another person bends down, pauses to reflect on life choices, and considers whether this shoe really needs to be tied. Fitness allows you to carry groceries in one trip, which is the truest measure of human success. Nothing humbles the soul like standing in a parking lot, staring at five bags of groceries, knowing that multiple trips are the sensible choice but refusing, because of pride.

​It is also crucial for long-term health, which sounds boring until you realize it’s really about avoiding awkward conversations with doctors. Doctors have an unsettling ability to look at you over their glasses and say things like, “We need to talk about your numbers.” Staying fit helps keep those numbers from becoming characters in a horror movie. No one wants cholesterol levels that could be used as a zip code. Exercise is basically bribing your heart to keep working properly by promising it a steady supply of oxygen and good intentions.

​My wife, Cecilie, and I do some form of exercise almost every day. A bike ride in the often bipolar Atlanta weather, lifting weights at home, or a yoga session are all ways we stay functionally fit. I will be turning the big 6-0 in a few years, and have found that strength training and yoga are increasingly important as I age and strive to stay strong and be more flexible.

Cecilie has recently joined a new gym named LuLu Belle, an all-women’s boutique studio that offers small-group classes. And it doesn’t hurt that it is located directly behind our house. The owner, Shelly Thomas, believes that movement is a gift and not everyone has that privilege, so you must take advantage of it every single day.

​Then there’s mental health. Exercise releases endorphins, which are tiny chemical messengers that whisper, “Everything is fine,” even when your inbox says otherwise. Staying fit turns mild inconveniences into manageable annoyances. Without exercise, spilling coffee can ruin your entire week. With exercise, you spill coffee and think, “This is a test, and I am emotionally strong.” Fitness doesn’t solve your problems, but it makes you less likely to scream at a toaster for burning your bread.

​Being in good shape also prepares you for unexpected moments of heroism, like chasing a runaway shopping cart before it dents a luxury SUV, or running to catch a flight when the gate agent says your name in that tone. Fit people hear the “Final boarding call” and jog calmly. Others may hear it and immediately start negotiating with destiny. Fitness gives you options like stairs. Fit people take the stairs for exercise. Some folks take the stairs because the elevator is broken and then file a formal complaint with the building.

​Being fit is about future you. Future you wants to travel, dance at weddings, and get out of a chair without a sound effect. Present you can make that happen by occasionally lifting something heavy or moving quickly for no reason. Fitness is a gift you give yourself that keeps on giving, mostly in the form of not needing help opening jars.

So yes, staying fit is important. Not because you want six-pack abs or Facebook likes, but because life is easier, funnier, and far less creaky when your body cooperates. And because one day, you’ll bend down, stand up effortlessly, and realize you’ve won a small but meaningful victory over gravity.