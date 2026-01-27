Hazardous Weather Outlook for Georgia: Freezing Temps and Snow Potential

North and central Georgia face frigid conditions and the potential for wintry weather later this week, prompting a Cold Weather Advisory and heightened awareness due to ongoing ice storm impacts in parts of the state. Today’s Cold Advisory expires at 9 a.m., but cold weather and a later threat of wintry weather continues.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Tuesday, January 2 through the weekend.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…



A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 AM this morning due

to very cold wind chills. This is of particular concern for those

without electricity in northeast Georgia following the ice storm,

as well as vulnerable populations.





.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…



Very cold temperatures and/or wind chills are expected Friday

night through the weekend.



Predictability remains low regarding a system that could bring

snow to parts of north and central Georgia between Friday and

Sunday.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

