CobbLinc Bus Stop Enhances Access to Kennestone Hospital

According to an announcement from early January on the county website, Cobb County public transit riders now have improved access to one of the region’s largest medical centers, following the debut of a new bus stop near Kennestone Hospital.

CobbLinc, the county’s public transportation system, introduced the additional stop this month to accommodate passengers traveling to and from the hospital campus. The move comes in response to rider requests for better connectivity to medical services, work shifts and outpatient care.

The stop, located within a short walking distance of the hospital’s main entrance, is served by Route 40, which covers Marietta and surrounding areas. The route expansion aims to make Kennestone Hospital more accessible to residents across the county.

Kennestone Hospital, part of the WellStar Health System, is the largest hospital in Cobb County and employs thousands of healthcare professionals. Hospital officials welcomed the transit addition, calling it a valuable improvement for both patients and staff.