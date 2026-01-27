Marietta History Center Launches 30th-Anniversary Exhibition

The Marietta History Center announced its 30th anniversary with a new landmark exhibition, “Marietta History Center at 30,” showcasing the museum’s evolution since its founding in 1996, which will run from January 21, 2026, into late fall.

Housed in the historic Kennesaw House, the retrospective is divided into four chronological chapters that trace the museum’s growth over three decades. The exhibit goes beyond dates and milestones to reveal the inner workings of the museum, including the role of volunteers and the process of accepting artifacts into the permanent collection.

A key feature of the exhibition is the story of the Kennesaw House itself. Built in the 1840s as a cotton warehouse and later converted into the Fletcher House hotel, the building famously survived the Civil War and the burning of Marietta. “Thirty years ago, we began a new museum in this historic landmark,” said Museum Director Amy Reed. “By starting the museum in this space, we ensured that the building’s history would be protected right alongside the artifacts we house.”

The anniversary exhibition underscores the center’s mission to ignite curiosity about Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences. Organizers invite the public to celebrate three decades of preserving local heritage while looking ahead to continued discovery.

Where: Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

When: Saturday, Jan. 31 through late fall 2026

Cost: Adults $10, Students & Seniors (60+) $7

Free: Members, children under 5, active military and veterans

Guided Tours: $10 per person for groups of 10 or more