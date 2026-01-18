Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 9 to January 15

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MEDITERRANEAN BISTRO
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001535
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
KFC #G135086
- 4023 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000232
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
TAQUERIA TSUNAMI
- 70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000197
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #595
- 170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-889C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
ARBY’S #5553 – EAST LAKE
- 2161 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-69
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
AUSTRALIAN BAKERY & CAFE
- 48 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1914
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7327
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #960
- 2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3596
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
ASIAN GARDEN
- 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 820 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8363
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003058
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
LUCKY DRAGON
- 3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004058
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
BRASS TAP, THE
- 1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005816
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006932
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
!!LOS GUEROS TAQUERIAS
- 2200 ROSWELL RD STE 160-170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007049
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130
- 4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000986
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
HUEY LUEY’S
- 3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001352
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
BROOKSTONE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 5705 BROOKSTONE DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8027
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003630
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
I LUV PHO
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003756
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
WENDY’S
- 2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004241
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 2525 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4994
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004563
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
KORE STEAKHOUSE
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7745
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005673
- Last Inspection Score: 58
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
SOLAR SLICE
- 497 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-9216
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006455
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026
PIZZA HUT #39380
- 250 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5561
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005122
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2026
GRANNY’S SOULFOOD
- 1355 BLAIR BRIDGE RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30168-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15525C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001282
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
SUNNY’S BAGELS & DELI
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25741
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
BURGER KING #6280
- 164 BARRETT PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000859
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
MI TACO MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 2332 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4538
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17788C
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
MARIETTA FISH MARKET
- 3185 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22722
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
POPEYES #4005
- 6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003180
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
CHEEZY TRUCK THE – MOBILE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003425
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
GAINES PARK SENIOR LIVING
- 1740 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004914
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
EL BARCO MARISQUERIA
- 2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005074
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
CHARTER OF VININGS
- 2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005615
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
!!KICK OFF WINGS
- 4454 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007227
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026
SPARK – FOOD
- 4502 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26623
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026
COLD STONE CREAMERY
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12153
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026
PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA
- 50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000904
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026
NEWK’S EATERY
- 1975 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004991
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026
!!7 BREW
- 3570 ANDERSON FARM RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007148
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026
!!HOOTERS OF KENNESAW
- 2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007329
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026
