Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 9 to January 15

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MEDITERRANEAN BISTRO

3940 CHEROKEE ST STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001535

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

KFC #G135086

4023 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000232

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000197

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #595

170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-889C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

ARBY’S #5553 – EAST LAKE

2161 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-69

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

AUSTRALIAN BAKERY & CAFE

48 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1914

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7327

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #960

2661 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3596

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

ASIAN GARDEN

3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 820 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8363

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003058

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

LUCKY DRAGON

3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004058

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

BRASS TAP, THE

1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005816

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006932

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

!!LOS GUEROS TAQUERIAS

2200 ROSWELL RD STE 160-170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007049

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2026

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130

4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000986

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

HUEY LUEY’S

3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001352

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

BROOKSTONE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

5705 BROOKSTONE DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8027

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003630

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

I LUV PHO

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003756

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

WENDY’S

2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004241

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS

2525 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4994

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004563

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

KORE STEAKHOUSE

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7745

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005673

Last Inspection Score: 58

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

SOLAR SLICE

497 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-9216

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006455

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2026

PIZZA HUT #39380

250 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005122

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2026

GRANNY’S SOULFOOD

1355 BLAIR BRIDGE RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30168-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15525C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001282

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

SUNNY’S BAGELS & DELI

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25741

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

BURGER KING #6280

164 BARRETT PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000859

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

MI TACO MEXICAN TAQUERIA

2332 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4538

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17788C

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

MARIETTA FISH MARKET

3185 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22722

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

POPEYES #4005

6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003180

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

CHEEZY TRUCK THE – MOBILE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003425

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

GAINES PARK SENIOR LIVING

1740 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004914

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

EL BARCO MARISQUERIA

2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005074

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

CHARTER OF VININGS

2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005615

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

!!KICK OFF WINGS

4454 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007227

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2026

SPARK – FOOD

4502 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26623

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026

COLD STONE CREAMERY

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12153

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026

PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA

50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000904

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026

NEWK’S EATERY

1975 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004991

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026

!!7 BREW

3570 ANDERSON FARM RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007148

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2026

!!HOOTERS OF KENNESAW