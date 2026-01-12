How much do you know about Austell Georgia?

By Larry Felton Johnson
Cobb County has seven cities within it, and these quizzes will, from time to time, focus on individual cities.
Today the quiz takes on the City of Austell, Cobb’s smallest city by population.
We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes to our main website and expand them to 10-question quizzes.
Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community.
After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.
