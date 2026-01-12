Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 2 to January 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WATERSTONE EVENTS

4849 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20661

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

AMERICAN LEGION POST #216

3914 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1016

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2213

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

HOBOKEN CAFE

688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-3169

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000930

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3300

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

JOHNBOY’S HOME COOKING

3050 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10477C

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

PANDA EXPRESS #695

741 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3742

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7703

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

HAMPTON INN ATLANTA KENNESAW – FOOD

3405 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

RED TOP BREWHOUSE

4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004080

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

Q KOREAN BBQ & REVOLVING SUSHI

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 48 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4917

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005300

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005639

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

BERRY FRUITY (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006154

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

WHATABURGER

3550 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006819

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

TROPICUPS BAKERY

2525 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006845

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN

4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006859

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

MEET BOWL

3878 AUSTELL RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008-8422

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006957

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

CHINA FUN

5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23314

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

FRESH TO ORDER

1260 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 175 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20676

Last Inspection Score: 51

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

CYLANTROS VENEZUELAN CUISINE #2

3338 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1922

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003382

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

MAC’S CHOPHOUSE

19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004403

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

EL BORREGO DE ORO

724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004608

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

MODENA RISTORANTE VINOTECA

3412 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004612

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

CANTON COOK III RESTAURANT

2063 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6309

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004657

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

DULCE CANELA CHURROS & ICE CREAM

2730 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006737

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

!!BAYOU BITES

1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007297

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

TACOS LA VILLA CANTINA

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007320

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

ASIAN EXPRESS

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007324

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

HABIBI KITCHEN

2750 JILES RD NW STE 121 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007330

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD

3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22351

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

BUFFALO’S CAFE

3161 COBB PKWY NW STE 490 KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000882

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

GUSTON’S GRILLE AND TAP

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8789

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002262

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #154

2758 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26845C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

DAVE POE’S BBQ

660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18843C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SUBWAY #1587

470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002874

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

MICHELADAS TAQUERIA

803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003651

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003970

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

WEI

35 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3288

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004415

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004769

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004813

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE

137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005026

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE

1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005589

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE

1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005590

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SCOOTER’S COFFEE

761 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3633

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005810

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

EDEN SMOOTHIES

91 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006849

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

!!CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007264

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

PARKWAY CAFE

1850 PARKWAY PL STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24176

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA

833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001942

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

ZAXBY’S #59601

1225 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002297

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH

4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

WENDY’S OF BAKER

3550 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004398

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

POPEYES

3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004464

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

VILLAGE PARK WEST COBB

3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004466

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

BAR 44

2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005136

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY

2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006261

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

!!D’JUAN’S CATFISH

4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1017 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

!!HOME DEPOT CAFE

340 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2218

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007218

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

DOCKSIDE NUTRITION