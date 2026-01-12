Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 2 to January 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WATERSTONE EVENTS

  • 4849 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20661
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

AMERICAN LEGION POST #216

  • 3914 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1016
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2213
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

HOBOKEN CAFE

  • 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-3169
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000930
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

  • 3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3300
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

JOHNBOY’S HOME COOKING

  • 3050 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3811
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10477C
  • Last Inspection Score: 75
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

PANDA EXPRESS #695

  • 741 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3742
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7703
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

HAMPTON INN ATLANTA KENNESAW – FOOD

  • 3405 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003018
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

RED TOP BREWHOUSE

  • 4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004080
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

Q KOREAN BBQ & REVOLVING SUSHI

  • 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 48 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4917
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005300
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

  • 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

BERRY FRUITY (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

  • 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006154
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

WHATABURGER

  • 3550 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006819
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

TROPICUPS BAKERY

  • 2525 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6808
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006845
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN

  • 4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006859
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

MEET BOWL

  • 3878 AUSTELL RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008-8422
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006957
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026

CHINA FUN

  • 5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23314
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

FRESH TO ORDER

  • 1260 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 175 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20676
  • Last Inspection Score: 51
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

CYLANTROS VENEZUELAN CUISINE #2

  • 3338 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1922
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003382
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

MAC’S CHOPHOUSE

  • 19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004403
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

EL BORREGO DE ORO

  • 724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004608
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

MODENA RISTORANTE VINOTECA

  • 3412 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004612
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

CANTON COOK III RESTAURANT

  • 2063 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6309
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004657
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

DULCE CANELA CHURROS & ICE CREAM

  • 2730 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006737
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

!!BAYOU BITES

  • 1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007297
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

TACOS LA VILLA CANTINA

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007320
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

ASIAN EXPRESS

  • 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007324
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

HABIBI KITCHEN

  • 2750 JILES RD NW STE 121 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007330
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD

  • 3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22351
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

BUFFALO’S CAFE

  • 3161 COBB PKWY NW STE 490 KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000882
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

GUSTON’S GRILLE AND TAP

  • 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8789
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002262
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #154

  • 2758 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26845C
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

DAVE POE’S BBQ

  • 660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18843C
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SUBWAY #1587

  • 470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002874
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

MICHELADAS TAQUERIA

  • 803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003651
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH

  • 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003970
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

WEI

  • 35 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3288
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004415
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE

  • 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004769
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE

  • 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004813
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE

  • 137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005026
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE

  • 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005589
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE

  • 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005590
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

SCOOTER’S COFFEE

  • 761 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3633
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005810
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

EDEN SMOOTHIES

  • 91 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006849
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

!!CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA

  • 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007264
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026

PARKWAY CAFE

  • 1850 PARKWAY PL STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24176
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA

  • 833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001942
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

ZAXBY’S #59601

  • 1225 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002297
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH

  • 4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002857
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

WENDY’S OF BAKER

  • 3550 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004398
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

POPEYES

  • 3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004464
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

VILLAGE PARK WEST COBB

  • 3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004466
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

BAR 44

  • 2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005136
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY

  • 2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006261
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

!!D’JUAN’S CATFISH

  • 4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1017 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007099
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

!!HOME DEPOT CAFE

  • 340 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2218
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007218
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

DOCKSIDE NUTRITION

  • 4606 S MAIN ST STE C ACWORTH, GA 30101-5482
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007306
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026

