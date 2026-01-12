Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 2 to January 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
WATERSTONE EVENTS
- 4849 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20661
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
AMERICAN LEGION POST #216
- 3914 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1016
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2213
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
HOBOKEN CAFE
- 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-3169
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000930
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3300
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
JOHNBOY’S HOME COOKING
- 3050 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10477C
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
PANDA EXPRESS #695
- 741 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3742
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7703
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
HAMPTON INN ATLANTA KENNESAW – FOOD
- 3405 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003018
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
RED TOP BREWHOUSE
- 4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004080
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
Q KOREAN BBQ & REVOLVING SUSHI
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 48 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4917
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005300
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD
- 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
BERRY FRUITY (INSIDE LA FITNESS)
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 126 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006154
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
WHATABURGER
- 3550 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006819
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
TROPICUPS BAKERY
- 2525 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006845
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN
- 4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006859
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
MEET BOWL
- 3878 AUSTELL RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008-8422
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006957
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2026
CHINA FUN
- 5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23314
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
FRESH TO ORDER
- 1260 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 175 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20676
- Last Inspection Score: 51
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
CYLANTROS VENEZUELAN CUISINE #2
- 3338 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1922
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003382
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
MAC’S CHOPHOUSE
- 19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004403
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
EL BORREGO DE ORO
- 724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004608
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
MODENA RISTORANTE VINOTECA
- 3412 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004612
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
CANTON COOK III RESTAURANT
- 2063 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6309
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004657
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
DULCE CANELA CHURROS & ICE CREAM
- 2730 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006737
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
!!BAYOU BITES
- 1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007297
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
TACOS LA VILLA CANTINA
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007320
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
ASIAN EXPRESS
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007324
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
HABIBI KITCHEN
- 2750 JILES RD NW STE 121 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007330
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2026
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD
- 3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22351
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
BUFFALO’S CAFE
- 3161 COBB PKWY NW STE 490 KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000882
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
GUSTON’S GRILLE AND TAP
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8789
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002262
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #154
- 2758 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26845C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
DAVE POE’S BBQ
- 660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18843C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
SUBWAY #1587
- 470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002874
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
MICHELADAS TAQUERIA
- 803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003651
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003970
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
WEI
- 35 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3288
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004415
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004769
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004813
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE
- 137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005026
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005589
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005590
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
SCOOTER’S COFFEE
- 761 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3633
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005810
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
EDEN SMOOTHIES
- 91 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006849
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
!!CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007264
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2026
PARKWAY CAFE
- 1850 PARKWAY PL STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24176
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA
- 833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001942
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
ZAXBY’S #59601
- 1225 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002297
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH
- 4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
WENDY’S OF BAKER
- 3550 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004398
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
POPEYES
- 3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004464
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
VILLAGE PARK WEST COBB
- 3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004466
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
BAR 44
- 2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005136
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY
- 2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006261
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
!!D’JUAN’S CATFISH
- 4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1017 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007099
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
!!HOME DEPOT CAFE
- 340 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2218
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007218
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
DOCKSIDE NUTRITION
- 4606 S MAIN ST STE C ACWORTH, GA 30101-5482
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007306
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2026
