Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, January 12, 2026, with a high near 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to increased fire danger brought by low relative humidity this afternoon across east central Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:19 am, 27 °F L: 26 ° H: 28 ° Feels like 23 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 73 % Pressure: 1031 mb 3 mph WNW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset: 5:48 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-12-01 53 36 44.5 -5.5 0.13 2025-12-02 49 36 42.5 -7.3 0.89 2025-12-03 52 32 42 -7.6 0 2025-12-04 50 35 42.5 -6.9 0.1 2025-12-05 48 43 45.5 -3.7 0.17 2025-12-06 47 37 42 -7 T 2025-12-07 43 33 38 -10.8 0 2025-12-08 51 37 44 -4.6 0.06 2025-12-09 50 32 41 -7.4 0 2025-12-10 59 34 46.5 -1.7 0 2025-12-11 53 36 44.5 -3.5 0 2025-12-12 64 36 50 2.2 0 2025-12-13 70 42 56 8.3 0 2025-12-14 61 24 42.5 -5 0.08 2025-12-15 45 20 32.5 -14.8 0 2025-12-16 59 30 44.5 -2.6 0 2025-12-17 65 36 50.5 3.5 0 2025-12-18 63 51 57 10.2 T 2025-12-19 64 39 51.5 4.8 0.28 2025-12-20 64 34 49 2.5 0 2025-12-21 58 41 49.5 3.1 0.03 2025-12-22 62 48 55 8.8 0 2025-12-23 68 50 59 12.9 T 2025-12-24 78 53 65.5 19.5 0 2025-12-25 73 57 65 19.2 0 2025-12-26 69 58 63.5 17.8 0 2025-12-27 78 60 69 23.4 0 2025-12-28 70 56 63 17.5 T 2025-12-29 64 32 48 2.6 0.08 2025-12-30 42 26 34 -11.2 0 2025-12-31 52 29 40.5 -4.7 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”