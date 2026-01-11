How much do you know about Acworth?

By Larry Felton Johnson

Cobb County has seven cities within it, and these quizzes will, from time to time, focus on individual cities.

Today the quiz takes on the City of Acworth, Cobb’s northernmost city.



We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes to our main website and expand them to 10-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1. In 1907 a group of Acworth residents, unhappy with services from Cobb County, proposed this solution Break away Acworth and adjacent areas into a new county Run their own slate of candidates for county government Withhold taxes from the county Impeach the county commissioner 2. A modern Christmas tradition had its origin in Acworth. What was that tradition? Yule Cat Beanie babies Elf on a Shelf Krampus 3. Which Acworth city park on a lake hosts a large annual Independence Day fireworks display? Logan Farm Park Cauble Park Dallas Landing Park Depot Park 4. Who is the police chief of Acworth? Jesse Evans Mark Cheatham Keith Zgonc Bill Westenberger 5. Who is the mayor of Acworth? Tommy Allegood Derek Norton Michael Owens Steve Tumlin Loading... Loading...



