How much do you know about Cobb County museums and historic sites?

How much do you know about Cobb museums and historic sites? Take the quiz below to test your knowledge. Don't get upset if you do less well than you thought you would. These are educational quizzes, intended to help Cobb County residents learn about their county and cities.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It's great if you already know the answers, but if you don't, you should learn them!

Have fun!

1. This art museum is in the site of a historic post office Mable House Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Taylor-Brawner House Southern Museum 2. This historic museum is in the house built by a prominent 19th century pharmacist and merchant Mableton House Taylor-Brawner House Southern Museum William Root House Museum 3. This history museum is housed in the former Kennesaw House Marietta History Center Southern Museum Mable House Aviation History and Technology Center 4. This museum has as its mission the examination of aviation and military history Southern Museum Kennesaw History and Holocaust Museum Aviation History and Technology Center Marietta History Center 5. This museum recently launched an online database to make its collections available to the public Aviation and Technology Center Marietta History Center Southern Museum Taylor-Brawner House 6. This museum provides education about a terrible atrocity of the 20th Century Museum of History and Holocaust Education Southern Museum Mable House Aviation and Technology Center 7. This historic house on Floyd Road was the home of the person for which its city in named Southern Museum Kennesaw House Taylor-Brawner House Mable House 8. This museum, housed at a university located in Cobb County, features art by both national and local artists Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art Mable House Arts Center Southern Museum 9. This museum is home to the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862 Seven Springs Museum Mable House Marietta History Center Southern Museum 10. This museum is housed in the historic Bodiford House Southern Museum Seven Springs Museum Marietta History Center Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Loading... Loading...



