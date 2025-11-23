Marietta History Center Launches Online Collections Database

According to an announcement on the City of Marietta website, the Marietta History Center has launched a new online collections database, granting public access to thousands of artifacts, photographs and archival materials for the first time.

The digital platform allows users to search and browse the museum’s extensive holdings from anywhere in the world. Visitors can explore Marietta’s rich heritage through searchable keywords, categorized listings, and detailed descriptions accompanied by images.

“Sharing our collection online is an exciting milestone in expanding access to Marietta’s history,” said Christa McCay, M.H.P., collections manager at the Marietta History Center, quoted in the announcement. “With our 30th anniversary approaching in early 2026, this launch fulfills a long-held goal — to make our community’s stories accessible anytime, anywhere.”

According to the announcement, the effort is part of the museum’s broader mission to foster curiosity and connection through historical storytelling and engaging experiences. Museum staff have spent months digitizing and cataloging items to preserve and present them to the public.

The database, which will continue to grow with ongoing additions, offers returning visitors new opportunities for discovery. Community members are encouraged to explore and celebrate Marietta’s history using this new digital resource.

The collection is now accessible at mariettahistory.catalogaccess.com.

For more information about the Marietta History Center, including upcoming exhibits, programs or ways to support the museum, visit mariettahistory.org or follow the Center on social media.