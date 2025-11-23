How much do you know about Cobb County museums and historic sites?

How much do you know about Cobb museums and historic sites? Take the quiz below to test your knowledge. Don’t get upset if you do less well than you thought you would. These are educational quizzes, intended to help Cobb County residents learn about their county and cities.

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published on Saturdays and Sundays. While the daily quizzes in the newsletter have five questions, the Weekend Quiz here will have ten.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1.

This art museum is in the site of a historic post office

2.

This historic museum is in the house built by a prominent 19th century pharmacist and merchant

3.

This history museum is housed in the former Kennesaw House

4.

This museum has as its mission the examination of aviation and military history

5.

This museum recently launched an online database to make its collections available to the public

6.

This museum provides education about a terrible atrocity of the 20th Century

7.

This historic house on Floyd Road was the home of the person for which its city in named

8.

This museum, housed at a university located in Cobb County, features art by both national and local artists

9.

This museum is home to the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862

10. This museum is housed in the historic Bodiford House

 

