From Kennesaw to Capitol Hill, student earns front-row seat to federal policymaking process

Photo above: Nahomy Limon , provided by Kennesaw State University

[This article by Christin Senior first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

With her sights on a career in policymaking, Kennesaw State University senior Nahomy Limon is spending her final semester of college in the heart of Washington, D.C., interning on Capitol Hill and gaining a front-row seat to how policies are made.

A political science and international affairs double major in the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Limon is one of just 25 students nationwide selected for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute internship program. To fund her semester, Limon received the D.C. Owls Scholarship, a competitive program that provides a stipend to students who secure internships with federal government offices or agencies in the capital.

“D.C. has honestly changed my life in so many ways, from the people that I’ve met to the rooms I have stepped into. Every day I’m learning more about how policy is made and the impact it has on people’s lives,” Limon said. “I get to attend hearings, take notes, and see what it’s like behind the scenes when bills are being discussed.”

Limon has been placed in the office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock where she works with the healthcare, labor, education, and immigration policy teams. Her day-to-day assignments include drafting memos, researching legislation, attending hearings, and assisting with constituent correspondence.

Limon always had her heart set on becoming an immigration lawyer. After a spring internship, where she worked as a senate aide in Governor Brian Kemp’s Floor Leaders Office through the Georgia Legislative Internship Program, she also found a passion in policy and advocacy work.

“I’m the first in my family not just to go to college, but to graduate high school,” she said. “The rooms I’m walking into now are rooms my parents may never see and that motivates me to make the most of every opportunity they worked so hard for.”

Born in Marietta, Georgia, and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Limon said she always wanted to come back home, so she chose KSU for her undergraduate studies.

“KSU’s diversity helped me find my community,” she said. “There were organizations that built my confidence and taught me leadership skills I didn’t even know I had.”

At KSU, she served as a peer leader for the Hispanic/Latino Outreach in Leadership and Academics Program, mentoring first-year students, and co-founded the KSU Collective of Omega Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., which raises awareness about violence against women. Previously, she also led the 7-time award-winning KSU Chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America where members gained professional development experience and collaborated with and visited major companies such as Google, Deloitte, and Norfolk Southern.

One of her mentors, James Stinchcomb, director of student engagement and support and instructor in the Department of Social Work and Human Services, said Limon’s leadership and maturity have always stood out.

“Nahomy consistently demonstrates maturity, reflection, and a deep sense of purpose in her work,” Stinchcomb said. “Her ability to listen, collaborate, and lead with empathy makes her stand out among her peers. She elevates conversations and inspires others around her.”

After graduating in December, Limon plans to apply for policy fellowships in Washington before pursuing graduate and law school studies.

– Story by

Photos provided