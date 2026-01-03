How much do you know about the history of the South Cobb Regional Library?

South Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

By Kelly Johnson

The hours, the seconds have slipped the world past the first quarter of the twenty-first century, compacting the days and years that began a small Georgian settlement. Yet, since its germination in 1881, the settlement has continued to sprout and spread. Its growth is due in part to the roots of Scottish immigrant, plantation owner, and the family of Robert Mable. The settlement would become known as Mableton.

As an advocate for literacy and having had two marriages with educated women (for the day), Robert Mable created the Mable School, a two-room log cabin on his plantation. Establishing a culture of learning on his estate, he not only taught and educated his children, but also local children, charging ten cents a week for tuition. In turn, this sowed the demand for a formal library, which would become one of two pillars of Mableton’s historic\cultural district. (The other being Mableton Elementary School.)

With the spirit of education flowing from the late nineteenth century into the twentieth century, the formal library created for Mableton was originally a private, community-based reading room that was volunteer-led or club-funded and open to the community five days a week, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It was situated on Bankhead Highway (now Veterans Memorial Hwy) until 1962. This is the year the library formally joined what was then the Cobb County-Marietta Public Library System. The then CMPLS opened the South Cobb Library “brand new” in 1967, on Mableton Parkway, where it served the public for four decades before the community outgrew it.

Because library branches emerged beyond the city of Marietta—with seven openings alongside South Cobb Library on the same day in 1967—CMPLS consolidated into a county wide system that is the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) today. Around this time, the private Mable family plantation was being sold off in parts for public use. The county’s and CCPLS’s growth were to keep pace with its population centers, to which Mableton contributed. A couple of decades before its incorporation, Mableton had an estimated 42,000 residents served by a then overwhelmed South Cobb Library.

In 2005, with the county purchasing and breaking ground at the corner of Clay and Old Floyd, across the way from the Mable plantation—which had been redeveloped into the Mable House Arts and Culture Complex—a new building was constructed for the South Cobb Library. A 20,000 square-foot layout tripled its size, allowing it to accommodate a rapidly growing community. CCPLS also designating the library as a regional hub, 2006 saw the opening of South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), with increased capacity for portions of the broader system’s collections, community-support programs, and public access.

In 2018, SCRL received a “mid-life” refresh of its interior with a vibrant, art deco-like color scheme meshed with Quaker-esque furnishings. The refresh is highlighted with works of South Cobb Art Alliance member and local artist, Miles Davis. In addition, SCRL received a dedicated teen space and expanded hours (M-W). Major renovations occurred in 2021, with plumbing and sewer upgrades, new flooring, and remodeled restrooms.

Since Mableton’s incorporation in 2023, South Cobb Regional Library serves a community of nearly 80,000 residents (some of whom had used the library to hash out the struggle over Mableton’s cityhood status). The city’s formation marks an explosive growth for the library, which is reflected by it having the busiest computer usage among all CCPLS libraries and serving as Mableton 01 voting precinct.

Recently, SCRL has become a frontline in what is termed as the “Library Wars”—probably in reference to the manga, Library War. With Georgia Senate Bill 390 targeting the American Library Association and aiming to censor and remove books from libraries, SCRL hosted programs like “Women’s Voices for Civil Rights” and exhibits on Anne Frank for the quiet advocacy of equity, access, and inclusion. Concepts that even Robert Mable sought for everyone, with also educating slaves.

South Cobb Regional Library anchors four other CCPLS library branches in South Cobb:

Lewis A. Ray Library (Smyrna)

Powder Springs Library (Powder Springs)

Vinings Library (Atlanta)

Sweetwater Valley Library (Austell)

NOTE:

South Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

Thursday, January 1 st for New Year’s Day

for New Year’s Day Monday, January 19th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so SCRL library events may be incomplete or unavailable online. Contact South Cobb Regional Library with event inquiries:

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JANUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 11, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 12, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





14:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive







January 13, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 14, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 15, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





12:30 Fiber Arts Circle







January 16, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 17, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:30 Computer Basics









JANUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 18, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 19, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY















January 20, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 21, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 22, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 23, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 24, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 12:00 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Celebration









JANUARY 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 25, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















January 26, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 27, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





18:30 Gardener’s Night Out







January 28, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00

















January 29, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 30, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















January 31, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 ‘Get Your Story Written’ Writing Workshop (with Margaret Johnson-Hodge)

















HOLIDAY CLOSURE

Passive Program: Hygiene Donation Drive