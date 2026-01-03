Fireworks cause blaze in Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze they say was caused by spent fireworks early on New Year’s Day.

Fire Lt. Stephen Bennett says a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the blaze on Silver Leaf Drive at roughly 5 a.m. Thursday. Bennett says arriving crews found the blaze had spread up the roof line and was heading toward the home’s chimney.

After they extinguished the exterior blaze, crews went inside and found some hot spots and damage near the chimney.

“The homeowner stated they had been shooting fireworks during the night and placed the spent ones in a garbage can, and the garbage can is where the fire started,” Bennett told the Courier. No injuries were reported.