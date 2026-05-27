Cobb REALTORS celebrates renovation of headquarters in Marietta

Photo above (L-R) Craig Lewis, CEO of Cobb REALTORS, Sharon Mason, President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber, Norm Kennedy, President of Cobb REALTORS and Cassandra McCrory, past president of Cobb REALTORS

The Cobb Association of Realtors, referred to as Cobb REALTORS, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newly renovated headquarters on Manget Street in Marietta last Thursday.

In a conversation with the Courier prior to the ribbon-cutting, Norm Kennedy, the 2026 President of Cobb REALTORS said, “Our main mission here at Cobb is advocacy.”

“We fight for private property rights, so we are not just here for the realtors, but we’re here for the community as well,” he said. “It’s an organization that has been here for over 70 years and as the industry and everything evolves, so is our space. This is a place that our community can come to when they need resources.”

Asked about the membership of Cobb REALTORS, Kennedy said, “Our core members are realtors.”

“We have over 2000 members making us the largest trade organization in Cobb County,” he said. “And we also have affiliates: meaning lenders, attorney partners, anything that is connected to the real estate industry. Our secondary or affiliate members is what we call them.”



Kennedy said he believed the building was constructed in the 1970s, and “we’ve decided to refresh it and created more of a technology center for them to use.”

Sharon Mason, the President & CEO of the Cobb Chamber, told the Courier, “We’re thrilled to celebrate with Cobb REALTORS on their renovation.”

“The building is beautiful and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with them as well.,” she said.



“They play such a vital role in the livelihoods of our citizens and ensuring they have great access to their dream homes and helping so many find those homes and playing a vital role in our community,” said Mason. “So we’re thrilled to keep supporting them and keep helping them do such a great work right here in Cobb County.”

Brianne Drake, the president of Georgia REALTORS, said, “We’re the Georgia Association of Realtors and we have over 47,000 members and we are just so excited to celebrate any of our associations.”

“We’re just so proud to be here with them to celebrate the celebration of their reopening here. And so we just want to say congratulations to them.”