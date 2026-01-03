Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on Pat Mell Road

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police say a suspect is in custody in a fatal New Year’s Day stabbing.

Officers and emergency medical personnel were called to the Millwood Apartment Complex, 300 Pat Mell Road in Marietta at around 8:36 a.m. They found 47-year-old Jerry Sampson, Jr. of Marietta suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Major Crimes Unit investigators identified a 50-year-old Marietta man as a suspect. The man was taken into custody and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with additional information’s being asked to call the Cobb Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”