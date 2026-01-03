Truck driver killed on I-75 when his vehicle overturned

By Mark Woolsey

Authorities say a Minnesota trucker was killed in a one-vehicle accident on I-75 shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

Cobb police say 63-year-old Jerry Tanke of Wood Lake, MN was headed southbound on the interstate at the Wade Green Road exit ramp when his silver 2025 International tractor-trailer unit hit the exit ramp guardrail.

Investigators say the big rig left the roadway, continued through the shoulder, went over a concrete gutter and onto the exit ramp, where it flipped over on the driver’s side.

Tanke was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cobb police say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.