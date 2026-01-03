Test Your Knowledge of Last Week’s News in Cobb County

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

1. This week a governmental organization in Cobb County lost an appeal in Georgia courts. What was that public organization? Cobb County Board of Commissioners Cobb Board of Elections and Registration Cobb County School District Cobb County Sheriff's Office 2. There has been a surge in flu and other respiratory diseases this season. An infant from a Cobb city was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone with both flu and RSV. What city was the child from? Acworth Mableton Marietta Smyrna 3. This week the National Weather Service warned of high fire danger in the region, including Cobb County. What were the conditions that created this elevated danger? Warm front Usually warm weather High Humidity Low humidity and dry fuel 4. More than one variance was requested for work along Cobb County waterways. What government agency rules on those requests? U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Georgia Environmental Protection Division Georgia Department of Public Safety Georgia Department of Public Health 5. This week it was announced to road to a prime vantage point of a park in Cobb County would be closed to private motorized traffic. What is that park? Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Lost Mountain Park Discovery Park East Cobb Poark 6. It was announced that Lockheed Martin might manufacture some of its C-130 series transport planes in a place other than the Marietta facility for the first time. If a deal goes through, where would they be manufactured? China Mexico India Germany 7. It was announced that KSU is part of a group of universities formed to support an industry in Georgia. What is that industry? Film Agriculture Construction Aerospace 8. An organization in Cobb County received a $25,000 grant to support the expansion of a mental health initiative. What is that organization? Piedmont Hospital Cobb & Douglas Public Health Cobb Collaborative Wellstar Health System 9. A local nonprofit kept its HOPE House warming shelters opened several days last week because of a drop in temperature. What is that organization? MUST Ministries Sweetwater Mission Cobb Community Foundation CobbWorks 10. It was reported last week that at least 15 people were killed in Christmas holiday period accidents. What agency reports on those figures? Georgia Department of Public Health Georgia Department of Transportation Georgia Department of Public Safety Governor's Office of Highway Safety Loading... Loading...



