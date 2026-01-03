Test Your Knowledge of Last Week’s News in Cobb County

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 3, 2026

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1.

This week a governmental organization in Cobb County lost an appeal in Georgia courts.  What was that public organization?

2.

There has been a surge in flu and other respiratory diseases this season.  An infant from a Cobb city was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone with both flu and RSV.  What city was the child from?

3.

This week the National Weather Service warned of high fire danger in the region, including Cobb County.  What were the conditions that created this elevated danger?

4.

More than one variance was requested for work along Cobb County waterways.  What government agency rules on those requests?

5.

This week it was announced to road to a prime vantage point of a park in Cobb County would be closed to private motorized traffic. What is that park?

6.

It was announced that Lockheed Martin might manufacture some of its C-130 series transport planes in a place other than the Marietta facility for the first time.  If a deal goes through, where would they be manufactured?

7.

It was announced that KSU is part of a group of universities formed to support an industry in Georgia.  What is that industry?

8.

An organization in Cobb County received a $25,000 grant to support the expansion of a mental health initiative.  What is that organization?

9.

A local nonprofit kept its HOPE House warming shelters opened several days last week because of a drop in temperature.  What is that organization?

10.

It was reported last week that at least 15 people were killed in Christmas holiday period accidents.  What agency reports on those figures?


 

Answer Keys

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

