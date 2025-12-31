High Fire Danger Issued for North and Central Georgia Today

High fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon and early evening across portions of North and Central Georgia due to low relative humidity levels and dry fuels.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement with the alert.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES…
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be west
at 6 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
White, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs.
a.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Be the first to comment on "High Fire Danger Issued for North and Central Georgia Today"