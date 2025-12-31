High Fire Danger Issued for North and Central Georgia Today

High fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon and early evening across portions of North and Central Georgia due to low relative humidity levels and dry fuels.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement with the alert.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING

FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITIES…



Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4

or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be west

at 6 to 12 mph.



With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.



Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether

you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme

caution.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

White, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs.

