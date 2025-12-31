Wild Hog Supper, Eggs and Issues and more: It’s another new year under the Gold Dome

by Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

December 31, 2025

It’s a new year at the Gold Dome, though technically it’s really the start of the tail end of the two-year biennium. So happy half new year in Georgia politics?

Here are some of the key dates and events to know as we roll into the new year (and we’ll keep updating this list as more dates firm up):

Jan. 11: Long seen as the kick-off event of the legislative session, the Wild Hog Supper will be held at the Georgia Freight Depot. It’s an event hosted by Feeding Georgia, which is a network of regional food banks, in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture. This gathering has been a tradition for six decades and the proceeds go toward addressing food insecurity in the state.

Jan. 12: The Georgia General Assembly gavels into session for 2026. The first task may seem like a mundane one but it will be big news for Gold Dome dwellers: Setting the official legislative meeting schedule, including when everyone’s favorite day – sine die, or the last day of the session – will fall on the calendar.

Jan. 14: Members of the business community will gather bright and early at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to hear from Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues event. The speeches often provide a sneak peek of the top power players’ legislative agenda.

Jan. 15: Georgians for a Healthy Future hold their policy-packed Health Care Unscrambled event at the Georgia Freight Depot. This year, the keynote speaker is Katie Keith, who is the founding director of the Center for Health Policy and the Law at Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. Tickets are available here.

Jan. 21: It’s maternal health awareness day at the Capitol, organized by Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies.

Jan. 23: The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute will hold its annual Insights conference, which will feature analysis of the new state budget proposals and how changing federal policies will impact Georgia.

Jan. 28: People in recovery and their allies will rally at the Georgia Freight Depot and state Capitol for addiction recovery awareness day, brought to you by the Georgia Council for Recovery.

Jan. 29: Is a storm a brewin’ or is that the sound of parents and their children, caregivers and advocates coming to the state Capitol to promote kid-friendly policies? Strolling Thunder, which is organized by GEEARS, is all about urging Georgia’s leaders to think of the children.

Did we miss something? Shoot us the details to info@georgiarecorder.com.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.