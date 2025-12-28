Lockheed Martin might manufacture some C-130Js in India

By Larry Felton Johnson

At this point in time, all Lockheed Martin C-130Js are manufactured at at the company’s facility in Marietta. But that might change if India chooses that plane for an expansion of the Indian Air Force (IAF) transport fleet.

According to Press Trust of India, the largest news wire service in India, Lockheed Martin has indicated to Indian officials that the company could set up a manufacturing hub in India for Lockheed Martin’s flagship transport planes, the C-130J series.



The Press Trust of India wrote:



If Lockheed Martin gets the opportunity, then it will set up a mega hub in India to produce the “iconic” aircraft and it will be the first such global facility outside of the US, top officials of the company told PTI.

According to the article from PTI, the Indian Air Force currently operates 12 C-130Js..

This news was in the context of India’s plan to acquire 80 new transport planes, and Lockheed Martin’s pitch for “the C-130J Super Hercules as the best choice.”

Lockheed Martin, in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems, has already begun construction on a new defense Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India, aimed at servicing the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force and potentially other global operators.

The Courier contacted Lockheed Martin’s spokesperson, Christopher Karns, and he provided the following reponses via email (Courier’s questions in bold):

Is Lockheed Martin in negotiation with the Indian government to manufacture the C-130J in India?

Lockheed Martin is not currently in negotiation with India. Lockheed Martin has responded to numerous Requests for Information (RFI) for the India Medium Transport Aircraft Opportunity to produce a range of anywhere from 40-60-80 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. India’s selection of the Lockheed Martin C-130J for the India Medium Transport Aircraft opportunity would significantly lengthen the viability of Lockheed Martin’s C-130J production, along with the associated supply base across 37 states and Puerto Rico. The Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program is governed by India’s defense acquisition system and requires a number of the aircraft being produced for the Indian Air Force to be co-produced in India. The Medium Transport Aircraft opportunity also allows for approximately 12 aircraft to be built in Marietta, Georgia, and sold directly to the Indian Air Force, these aircraft would be additive to current Marietta production plans and represent six months of added production. This potential future scenario would support U.S. jobs in engineering and manufacturing roles and create industrial base resiliency for both countries. We are shaping an opportunity to secure an order for up to 80 aircraft; prioritizing and capturing this opportunity will help protect U.S. jobs and stabilize prices on domestic C-130J procurements by maintaining production rates. Specifically, it will lower costs of production in Marietta making the C-130J more competitive worldwide and create conditions for extension of the Marietta, Georgia production line well into the 2040s. It is important to note, Lockheed Martin will maintain full rate production of C-130Js in Marietta for its global customer base while co-producing aircraft under the Medium Transport Aircraft program for India in India.

A secondary question is whether C-130Js are currently being manufactured anywhere besides the Marietta plant.

The C-130J production line in Marietta, Georgia, is the sole C-130 military airlift production facility. Since 2013, India has built and supplied C-130 empennages. We have a long-established and proven partnership with India. Our goal is to ensure Marietta, Georgia, remains a pillar of U.S. Defense Industrial Base excellence via continued production and sustainment of the world’s greatest tactical airlifter. Capturing this C-130J opportunity with India will extend the Marietta production line well into the 2040s.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.