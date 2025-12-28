If you’ve enjoyed the warm weather across Cobb County and North Georgia the last few days, prepare to bid it goodbye.

The record warmth drove Atlanta’s official high to 78 degrees on Saturday, breaking the old record of 75 set in 2015. Average highs for this time of the year are around 54.

The highest official hourly temperature recorded at the Marietta reporting station for the National Weather Service was 76, at 4 p.m.

Forecasters project temperatures in the 70s again on Sunday, but by Monday a strong cold front will sweep across the area. Early temperatures in the upper 50s are expected to fall in the afternoon. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs near 40.

Some showers could accompany the front as it passes, but amounts will be light, generally less than .25 inches.

Weather of a vastly different sort-a winter storm that buffeted the northeast- led to numerous cancellations and delays Saturday. Atlanta-based Delta recorded 53 cancellations and 56 delays on Saturday in total, according to the FlightAware website.

The website also totaled 62 cancellations or delays Saturday impacting Hartsfield-Jackson International.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed as the storm swept through the frozen northeast.

Don’t expect snow here, but temperatures are expected to stay at or below average levels for this time of the year for the balance of the week-down into the 20s for a couple of nights.