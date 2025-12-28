November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Osborne High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in October: $570,000 for 3427 MILL STREAM LN (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $160,000 for 2598 HENCLEY CIR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|1221 EVERWOOD DR
|11/01/25
|$350,000.00
|2715
|2705 OWENS AVE
|11/03/25
|$330,000.00
|1572
|1884 MARTIN RD
|11/04/25
|$292,900.00
|1291
|2960 MILFORD TRL
|11/04/25
|$405,000.00
|2402
|650 LOWELL DR
|11/04/25
|$331,500.00
|1248
|2752 OWENS AVE
|11/05/25
|$298,200.00
|2340
|3012 BAY BERRY DR
|11/06/25
|$290,000.00
|1308
|2354 BRACKETT ST
|11/07/25
|$215,000.00
|840
|3690 HERREN DR
|11/07/25
|$299,900.00
|1085
|1970 POWDER SPRINGS RD
|11/07/25
|$160,000.00
|0
|2889 LAKEMONT PL
|11/07/25
|$194,400.00
|1320
|2028 KOLB RIDGE CT
|11/12/25
|$360,000.00
|1664
|308 OVERBEND LNDG
|11/12/25
|$426,000.00
|1810
|1467 GLYNN OAKS CIR
|11/13/25
|$325,000.00
|1404
|3159 FERN VALLEY DR
|11/13/25
|$310,000.00
|1107
|1240 GRAMPIAN PASS UNIT 9
|11/14/25
|$315,500.00
|1722
|1331 WINDAGE CT
|11/14/25
|$385,500.00
|1800
|1355 SW OLD COACH RD SW
|11/14/25
|$165,000.00
|882
|2050 HERITAGE GREEN DR
|11/18/25
|$540,000.00
|2691
|1704 STERLING TRL
|11/19/25
|$230,000.00
|1675
|3308 WILDWOOD DR
|11/19/25
|$411,500.00
|2255
|2976 MICHAEL DR
|11/19/25
|$436,000.00
|2108
|2650 FOXGLOVE DR
|11/19/25
|$303,000.00
|2067
|2780 NORTHWOOD CT
|11/20/25
|$250,000.00
|1168
|3427 MILL STREAM LN
|11/21/25
|$570,000.00
|1692
|117 RADFORD CIR
|11/21/25
|$385,000.00
|1585
|766 REEVES LAKE DR
|11/21/25
|$344,000.00
|1888
|2598 HENCLEY CIR
|11/21/25
|$160,000.00
|1336
|1075 LITCHFIELD WAY
|11/21/25
|$356,000.00
|1631
|444 WHITE OAK DR
|11/24/25
|$400,000.00
|1256
|2672 HOLMES MILL PL
|11/24/25
|$375,000.00
|1904
|1735 KIMBERLY DR
|11/25/25
|$367,000.00
|2330
|889 GRINDSTONE DR
|11/25/25
|$318,181.00
|1408
|1697 RUSTIC DR
|11/25/25
|$219,000.00
|1245
|3123 MILFORD CHSE
|11/26/25
|$409,500.00
|2318
|1613 SPARROW WOOD LN
|11/26/25
|$386,500.00
|2031
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
