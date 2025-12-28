November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Osborne High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $570,000 for 3427 MILL STREAM LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $160,000 for 2598 HENCLEY CIR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1221 EVERWOOD DR 11/01/25 $350,000.00 2715 2705 OWENS AVE 11/03/25 $330,000.00 1572 1884 MARTIN RD 11/04/25 $292,900.00 1291 2960 MILFORD TRL 11/04/25 $405,000.00 2402 650 LOWELL DR 11/04/25 $331,500.00 1248 2752 OWENS AVE 11/05/25 $298,200.00 2340 3012 BAY BERRY DR 11/06/25 $290,000.00 1308 2354 BRACKETT ST 11/07/25 $215,000.00 840 3690 HERREN DR 11/07/25 $299,900.00 1085 1970 POWDER SPRINGS RD 11/07/25 $160,000.00 0 2889 LAKEMONT PL 11/07/25 $194,400.00 1320 2028 KOLB RIDGE CT 11/12/25 $360,000.00 1664 308 OVERBEND LNDG 11/12/25 $426,000.00 1810 1467 GLYNN OAKS CIR 11/13/25 $325,000.00 1404 3159 FERN VALLEY DR 11/13/25 $310,000.00 1107 1240 GRAMPIAN PASS UNIT 9 11/14/25 $315,500.00 1722 1331 WINDAGE CT 11/14/25 $385,500.00 1800 1355 SW OLD COACH RD SW 11/14/25 $165,000.00 882 2050 HERITAGE GREEN DR 11/18/25 $540,000.00 2691 1704 STERLING TRL 11/19/25 $230,000.00 1675 3308 WILDWOOD DR 11/19/25 $411,500.00 2255 2976 MICHAEL DR 11/19/25 $436,000.00 2108 2650 FOXGLOVE DR 11/19/25 $303,000.00 2067 2780 NORTHWOOD CT 11/20/25 $250,000.00 1168 3427 MILL STREAM LN 11/21/25 $570,000.00 1692 117 RADFORD CIR 11/21/25 $385,000.00 1585 766 REEVES LAKE DR 11/21/25 $344,000.00 1888 2598 HENCLEY CIR 11/21/25 $160,000.00 1336 1075 LITCHFIELD WAY 11/21/25 $356,000.00 1631 444 WHITE OAK DR 11/24/25 $400,000.00 1256 2672 HOLMES MILL PL 11/24/25 $375,000.00 1904 1735 KIMBERLY DR 11/25/25 $367,000.00 2330 889 GRINDSTONE DR 11/25/25 $318,181.00 1408 1697 RUSTIC DR 11/25/25 $219,000.00 1245 3123 MILFORD CHSE 11/26/25 $409,500.00 2318 1613 SPARROW WOOD LN 11/26/25 $386,500.00 2031

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.