November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Osborne High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Osborne High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $570,000 for 3427 MILL STREAM LN  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $160,000 for 2598 HENCLEY CIR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1221 EVERWOOD DR11/01/25$350,000.002715
2705 OWENS AVE11/03/25$330,000.001572
1884 MARTIN RD11/04/25$292,900.001291
2960 MILFORD TRL11/04/25$405,000.002402
650 LOWELL DR11/04/25$331,500.001248
2752 OWENS AVE11/05/25$298,200.002340
3012 BAY BERRY DR11/06/25$290,000.001308
2354 BRACKETT ST11/07/25$215,000.00840
3690 HERREN DR11/07/25$299,900.001085
1970 POWDER SPRINGS RD11/07/25$160,000.000
2889 LAKEMONT PL11/07/25$194,400.001320
2028 KOLB RIDGE CT11/12/25$360,000.001664
308 OVERBEND LNDG11/12/25$426,000.001810
1467 GLYNN OAKS CIR11/13/25$325,000.001404
3159 FERN VALLEY DR11/13/25$310,000.001107
1240 GRAMPIAN PASS UNIT 911/14/25$315,500.001722
1331 WINDAGE CT11/14/25$385,500.001800
1355 SW OLD COACH RD SW11/14/25$165,000.00882
2050 HERITAGE GREEN DR11/18/25$540,000.002691
1704 STERLING TRL11/19/25$230,000.001675
3308 WILDWOOD DR11/19/25$411,500.002255
2976 MICHAEL DR11/19/25$436,000.002108
2650 FOXGLOVE DR11/19/25$303,000.002067
2780 NORTHWOOD CT11/20/25$250,000.001168
3427 MILL STREAM LN11/21/25$570,000.001692
117 RADFORD CIR11/21/25$385,000.001585
766 REEVES LAKE DR11/21/25$344,000.001888
2598 HENCLEY CIR11/21/25$160,000.001336
1075 LITCHFIELD WAY11/21/25$356,000.001631
444 WHITE OAK DR11/24/25$400,000.001256
2672 HOLMES MILL PL11/24/25$375,000.001904
1735 KIMBERLY DR11/25/25$367,000.002330
889 GRINDSTONE DR11/25/25$318,181.001408
1697 RUSTIC DR11/25/25$219,000.001245
3123 MILFORD CHSE11/26/25$409,500.002318
1613 SPARROW WOOD LN11/26/25$386,500.002031

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

