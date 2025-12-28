November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $1,660,000 for 6218 TALMADGE WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $245,000 for 2420 RED FOX RUN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 5090 NEWPARK DR 11/03/25 $395,900.00 1588 5654 BROOKSTONE DR 11/06/25 $595,000.00 2956 5485 BROOKSTONE DR 11/07/25 $505,000.00 2873 4208 WOODFARE LN 11/07/25 $745,000.00 3198 202 FIVE IRON CT 11/10/25 $425,000.00 1532 3768 LAUREL DR NW 11/12/25 $275,000.00 1678 2295 INVERWOOD DR 11/12/25 $525,000.00 2558 3909 CYRUS CREST CIR 11/14/25 $310,000.00 1721 4298 OAKVALE LN 11/14/25 $750,000.00 3259 3572 PLUM CREEK TRL 11/14/25 $339,900.00 1722 6218 TALMADGE WAY 11/14/25 $1,660,000.00 3917 3315 HIGH NOONTIDE WAY 11/14/25 $765,000.00 4744 2108 WALNUT CREEK TRL 11/17/25 $699,000.00 3220 2265 CATALONIA LN 11/17/25 $575,000.00 2519 2903 EVA CLB 11/17/25 $853,000.00 3710 208 PARK FOREST WAY 11/18/25 $350,000.00 1507 6329 GRANBURY WALK 11/20/25 $725,000.00 2772 3890 KEMP RIDGE RD 11/20/25 $362,000.00 1189 4468 STERLING POINTE DR 11/20/25 $756,450.00 4420 3937 GOLFLINKS DR 11/21/25 $486,500.00 2895 2846 GLENGYLE PARK 11/21/25 $794,000.00 3819 1100 COOL SPRINGS DR 11/21/25 $485,000.00 2194 2420 RED FOX RUN 11/21/25 $245,000.00 1308 4961 IVEY RD NW 11/21/25 $375,000.00 1827 3465 PLANTATION RDG 11/24/25 $365,000.00 1694 1182 COOL SPRINGS DR 11/25/25 $450,000.00 2626 3114 MARBELLA CIR 11/25/25 $414,120.00 2219 2754 CHEATHAM CT NW 11/26/25 $400,000.00 2592 2503 DEBIDUE CT 11/26/25 $525,000.00 2845

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.