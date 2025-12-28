November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Allatoona High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October:  $1,660,000 for 6218 TALMADGE WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $245,000 for 2420 RED FOX RUN (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
5090 NEWPARK DR11/03/25$395,900.001588
5654 BROOKSTONE DR11/06/25$595,000.002956
5485 BROOKSTONE DR11/07/25$505,000.002873
4208 WOODFARE LN11/07/25$745,000.003198
202 FIVE IRON CT11/10/25$425,000.001532
3768 LAUREL DR NW11/12/25$275,000.001678
2295 INVERWOOD DR11/12/25$525,000.002558
3909 CYRUS CREST CIR11/14/25$310,000.001721
4298 OAKVALE LN11/14/25$750,000.003259
3572 PLUM CREEK TRL11/14/25$339,900.001722
6218 TALMADGE WAY11/14/25$1,660,000.003917
3315 HIGH NOONTIDE WAY11/14/25$765,000.004744
2108 WALNUT CREEK TRL11/17/25$699,000.003220
2265 CATALONIA LN11/17/25$575,000.002519
2903 EVA CLB11/17/25$853,000.003710
208 PARK FOREST WAY11/18/25$350,000.001507
6329 GRANBURY WALK11/20/25$725,000.002772
3890 KEMP RIDGE RD11/20/25$362,000.001189
4468 STERLING POINTE DR11/20/25$756,450.004420
3937 GOLFLINKS DR11/21/25$486,500.002895
2846 GLENGYLE PARK11/21/25$794,000.003819
1100 COOL SPRINGS DR11/21/25$485,000.002194
2420 RED FOX RUN11/21/25$245,000.001308
4961 IVEY RD NW11/21/25$375,000.001827
3465 PLANTATION RDG11/24/25$365,000.001694
1182 COOL SPRINGS DR11/25/25$450,000.002626
3114 MARBELLA CIR11/25/25$414,120.002219
2754 CHEATHAM CT NW11/26/25$400,000.002592
2503 DEBIDUE CT11/26/25$525,000.002845

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

