November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in October: $1,660,000 for 6218 TALMADGE WAY (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $245,000 for 2420 RED FOX RUN (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|5090 NEWPARK DR
|11/03/25
|$395,900.00
|1588
|5654 BROOKSTONE DR
|11/06/25
|$595,000.00
|2956
|5485 BROOKSTONE DR
|11/07/25
|$505,000.00
|2873
|4208 WOODFARE LN
|11/07/25
|$745,000.00
|3198
|202 FIVE IRON CT
|11/10/25
|$425,000.00
|1532
|3768 LAUREL DR NW
|11/12/25
|$275,000.00
|1678
|2295 INVERWOOD DR
|11/12/25
|$525,000.00
|2558
|3909 CYRUS CREST CIR
|11/14/25
|$310,000.00
|1721
|4298 OAKVALE LN
|11/14/25
|$750,000.00
|3259
|3572 PLUM CREEK TRL
|11/14/25
|$339,900.00
|1722
|6218 TALMADGE WAY
|11/14/25
|$1,660,000.00
|3917
|3315 HIGH NOONTIDE WAY
|11/14/25
|$765,000.00
|4744
|2108 WALNUT CREEK TRL
|11/17/25
|$699,000.00
|3220
|2265 CATALONIA LN
|11/17/25
|$575,000.00
|2519
|2903 EVA CLB
|11/17/25
|$853,000.00
|3710
|208 PARK FOREST WAY
|11/18/25
|$350,000.00
|1507
|6329 GRANBURY WALK
|11/20/25
|$725,000.00
|2772
|3890 KEMP RIDGE RD
|11/20/25
|$362,000.00
|1189
|4468 STERLING POINTE DR
|11/20/25
|$756,450.00
|4420
|3937 GOLFLINKS DR
|11/21/25
|$486,500.00
|2895
|2846 GLENGYLE PARK
|11/21/25
|$794,000.00
|3819
|1100 COOL SPRINGS DR
|11/21/25
|$485,000.00
|2194
|2420 RED FOX RUN
|11/21/25
|$245,000.00
|1308
|4961 IVEY RD NW
|11/21/25
|$375,000.00
|1827
|3465 PLANTATION RDG
|11/24/25
|$365,000.00
|1694
|1182 COOL SPRINGS DR
|11/25/25
|$450,000.00
|2626
|3114 MARBELLA CIR
|11/25/25
|$414,120.00
|2219
|2754 CHEATHAM CT NW
|11/26/25
|$400,000.00
|2592
|2503 DEBIDUE CT
|11/26/25
|$525,000.00
|2845
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
