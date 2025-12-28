Local Trivia Challenge: Can You Match These Parks in Cobb County With Their Descriptions Correctly?

By Larry Felton Johnson

Quizzes are a good way to learn about the features, culture and history of our county and cities. So for the past year or two I’ve enjoyed putting together quizzes.



I recently decided to expand this into a whole section, Puzzles Games and Quizzes.

Most of the features on that category page will be about Cobb County or its cities, but as I find new types of puzzles to run, some of them will be simple number and word games, and brain teasers.



This one is definitely about Cobb County, specifically parks within its borders (this links to the county’s parks page, but most of the cities have their own park systems, which a simple web search will uncover).

I’m an avid user of Cobb County’s parks and trails, so putting together this quiz was particularly fun for me.

Most days I take my exercise walks in them. Yesterday I did Heritage Park. The day before that I walked in the surprisingly extensive trail network in Discovery Park (if you like varied terrain and ecosystems, you’ll love Discovery Park). I’d like to encourage all residents of Cobb to make use of the public parks and trails. There are a lot of them here.

One thing I want to make clear is that it’s okay to look up the answers online. In addition to testing the knowledge you already have, I want these to be a fun way to learn new things.