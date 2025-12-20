Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin Break Ground on C-130J MRO Facility in India

Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin have begun construction on a new defense Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India, aimed at servicing the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force and potentially other global operators. The facility is expected to be operational by early 2027.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together officials from the Indian Air Force, government representatives, and senior executives from both companies. The project marks a major step forward in India’s aerospace capabilities and is part of a broader push to boost indigenous defense infrastructure under the country’s “Make in India” initiative.

“Today’s groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we’re headed together,” said Frank St. John, Chief Operating Officer of Lockheed Martin. “This new C-130 MRO facility brings world-class sustainment capability into India, improves readiness for the Indian Air Force, and creates opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators.”

Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems, said the facility symbolizes India’s growing role in shaping its defense future. “The MRO venture strengthens our aerospace ecosystem, creating a foundation for innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness,” he said.

The state-of-the-art MRO center will offer depot-level and heavy maintenance, component repair, avionics upgrades, structural restoration, and training for Indian engineers and maintainers. It will also open new avenues for Indian suppliers involved in the global C-130 supply chain.

The press release states that the new facility builds on Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited’s (TLMAL) existing role in manufacturing C-130 empennages. Last week, TLMAL celebrated the delivery of its 250th C-130J tail, highlighting continued collaboration between India and the U.S.

“The C-130J Super Hercules is a proven workhorse for India’s military and humanitarian missions,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions. “This MRO facility will ensure world-class sustainment capability within India while supporting the C-130J fleet globally.”

Lockheed Martin has maintained a presence in India for over 30 years and continues to expand its role in developing the country’s defense and aerospace capabilities, aligning with India’s strategic goals.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with its first aircraft scheduled for maintenance in early 2027.