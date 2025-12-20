Maître Saladier Recalls Lorraine Quiche Products Over Import Reinspection Oversight

[Editor’s note: as a result of last year’s outbreak of listeria-contaminated food products, and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will note any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.

In the past, we’ve only run information on the recall of products that were shipped to identifiable metro Atlanta locations.]

Maître Saladier Inc., a Quebec-based company, is recalling approximately 6,000 pounds of Lorraine Quiche products that entered the United States without undergoing required import reinspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The recall affects quiche items containing pork, produced on April 9 and April 17, 2025. The products were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas. They are packaged in 19.8-pound cardboard boxes labeled “Lorraine Quiche (with pork) La Madeleine,” and come in metal trays wrapped in plastic. The recalled items do not bear the USDA mark of inspection and list expiration dates of April 8, 2028, and April 16, 2028.

The issue was identified during routine FSIS import surveillance. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the consumption of these products. FSIS urges consumers who may have purchased the quiche not to eat it, and to discard or return it to the place of purchase.

FSIS will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure the affected products are removed from distribution. Retail distribution information will be made available on the FSIS website as it becomes available.

Consumers with questions can contact Marie-Claude Boucher, Director of Quality Assurance for the St-Hubert Group, at mboucher@st-hubert.com. For food safety inquiries, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. To report a problem, visit foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov.