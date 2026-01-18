Juvenile Suspect Turns Himself In After Marietta Theater Gunfire

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta police have identified and arrested a 16-year-old male suspect in a case where shots were fired at a local movie theater last year.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Dec. 23 at the NCG Theater at 1050 Powder Springs Street. After getting multiple shots fired calls, police checked the entire business for possible victims and collected evidence.

Authorities eventually determined that someone with a handgun had fired a half-dozen or so shots from outside, hitting both the front of the theater and a parked vehicle. It turns out nobody was injured.

Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy says authorities got a warrant Wednesday after zeroing in on a suspect, who turned himself in and was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on adult felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.

He was then referred to the Cobb Youth Detention Center. His name is not being released due to his age.