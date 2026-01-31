Kennesaw State on modified operations today due to weather concerns

Kennesaw State University posted the following notice on its website:

Out of an abundance of caution, Kennesaw State University will move to modified operations on Saturday, Jan. 31, based on the latest National Weather Service reports and the State of Emergency that was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Snowfall is expected to begin Friday evening and continue through Saturday, with the highest accumulations anticipated in eastern Georgia. Cold temperatures are expected to help the snow adhere to roadways, potentially creating dangerous travel conditions on Saturday.

Students:

Students who have in-person classes scheduled for Saturday should contact their faculty, refer to course syllabi or log in to D2L for details on how learning will continue during modified operations.

Saturday online classes will continue as scheduled.

In-person activities are subject to change. Please check with the host department regarding modifications.

Faculty and Staff:

those who have been identified by their supervisor as critical to university operations and maintenance, should report to campus. If conditions prevent safe travel, employees should consult with their supervisor. Employees should contact their direct supervisor with questions.

Campus Information:

Campus police will continue to provide around-the-clock protection. They can be reached by phone at (470) 578-6666 for emergencies and (470) 578-6206 for non-emergency needs.

All academic and administrative buildings will remain locked during modified operations; only personnel with building access will be able to enter buildings.

Residence and dining halls on each campus will operate throughout modified operations. Please visit the Campus Services Inclement Weather website for more details.

The modified operations policy can be found on KSU’s Policy Portal.

How to Stay Informed

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will provide updates on campus operations, including modified operations, delays, or closures, through: