Video of public comments at January 2026 Cobb school board meeting

By Larry Felton Johnson

Since the Cobb County Board of Education decided to remove public comments from its livestream of both work sessions and regular meetings, I’ve been attending the meetings and livestreaming the comments.

The audio quality of the livestreams have been poor, so I decided last night that until I can choose and purchase upgraded equipment that suitable for livestreaming, I’ll just do a direct recording, edit it and post it the next day.



I find that the audio quality is better, although I think as I work with the video editing software, I can get it much better even than this.



But the video below is much more understandable than the audio of our past livestreams.