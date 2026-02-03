3.3 Million Pounds of Chicken Fried Rice, Some Shipped to Trader Joe’s, Recalled Over Possible Glass Fragments

Image above: packaging of recalled product from Trader Joe’s, image provided by the FSIS press release

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. , based in Portland Oregon, is recalling about 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with glass, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

Some of the product was shipped to Trader Joe’s nationwide in the U.S., while the Ajinomoto-branded product was exported exclusively to Canada.

The frozen chicken fried rice items were produced between Sept. 8, 2025, and Nov. 17, 2025. The products subject to recall include:

1.53-kilogram cardboard packages containing six bags of frozen “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with best before dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12.

20-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with best by dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

The recalled products bear establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was identified after the company notified FSIS that it had received four consumer complaints reporting glass found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of the items. Consumers concerned about potential injury are advised to contact a health care provider.

FSIS officials expressed concern that some of the affected products may remain in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers. Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS conducts routine recall effectiveness checks to ensure that recalling firms notify customers and take appropriate steps to prevent the products from being available to consumers. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website when available.

Members of the media with questions about the recall may contact Ajinomoto Foods North America Corporate PR at MediaInquiry@ajinomotofoods.com or call 909-477-4800. Consumers with questions may contact Consumer Affairs at 855-742-5011 or email customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or submit a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry or egg products can be reported through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, available online 24 hours a day.