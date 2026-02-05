“Ain’t Misbehavin’” Opens 10th Anniversary Season at Marietta’s Theatre in the Square

Ain’t Misbehavin’, a high-energy musical revue celebrating the music and legacy of jazz great Thomas “Fats” Waller, will open Marietta’s Theatre in the Square’s 10th Anniversary Season with performances running Feb. 13 through March 1, 2026.

The production will be staged at Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, located at 11 Whitlock Ave. in downtown Marietta.

Set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance, Ain’t Misbehavin’ showcases Waller’s iconic catalog through playful lyrics, infectious swing rhythms and stride piano, performed by a live band and a dynamic ensemble of vocalists. The revue captures the humor, heart and exuberant spirit that made Waller one of America’s most influential jazz composers.

Audiences can expect standards such as “Honeysuckle Rose” and “Black and Blue,” along with other timeless selections that defined a cultural movement and continue to resonate today.

The show marks the beginning of the theater’s milestone season, setting the tone with what organizers describe as a joyful, toe-tapping tribute to an enduring American musical legacy.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tix.com.

For more information, contact Marietta’s Theatre in the Square at theatresquare@gmail.com.