Marietta 5-year-old dies after emergency call; parents charged with multiple felonies

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, 5-year-old boy has died following a medical emergency at a Marietta home, and both of his parents have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, authorities said.

Cobb County 911 received a call from a residence on Ramona Street just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. A mother and father told dispatchers they had been performing CPR on their son for several minutes and that the child was not breathing and unresponsive.

Marietta police, fire and Metro Ambulance were immediately dispatched. Officers and firefighters arrived at the home simultaneously and found the child lying unresponsive on the floor. Firefighters took over CPR from the child’s father and continued emergency medical care.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and was later airlifted to Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta. Despite life-saving efforts, the child remained unresponsive and on life support until he was pronounced dead Monday morning just before 11 a.m., police said.

Based on evidence and initial statements collected, detectives with the Marietta Police Department launched a criminal investigation. Warrants were obtained Monday charging both parents with a combined total of 12 felony counts.

The parents were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The Division of Family and Children Services was also notified and has taken custody of the couple’s four other children.

The 31-year-old Marietta woman is charged with five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, all felonies.

The 31-year-old Marietta man is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, and four counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, all felonies.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional or upgraded charges are possible.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]