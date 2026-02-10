Austell woman pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, an Austell woman has entered a plea of guilty in federal court to her role in a wire fraud conspiracy involving a jury duty scam that targeted a Florida victim.

Ciara Gay, 36, of Austell, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. As part of her plea agreement, Gay agreed to forfeit $19,500, representing the proceeds of her criminal offense. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The plea was announced by United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe.

According to court records, a victim in Sarasota County received a phone call from a scammer who falsely claimed to be a law enforcement officer with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the victim she was in contempt of court for missing jury duty and demanded payment of a fine.

The scammer instructed the victim to withdraw $19,500 in cash from her bank account and drive to the courthouse in Sarasota County, where a supposed government official would collect the payment. Investigators said Gay traveled from Georgia to Sarasota, met the victim in person, and collected the cash.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Division’s Sarasota Resident Agency, the Sarasota Police Department, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ross Roberts. Assistant United States Attorney James Muench is handling the forfeiture proceedings.