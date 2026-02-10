Six Flags Moves Up Earnings Call Time by Two Hours

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, owner of the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park, and other similar parks nationwide, announced in a press release a schedule change for its upcoming fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call, now set to begin two hours earlier than previously planned.

The company said the call will take place at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. The release time for Six Flags’ financial results remains unchanged and will be distributed via wire services during pre-market hours the same day.

Investors and the public can access a live, listen-only audio webcast through the company’s investor relations website at investors.sixflags.com under the Investor Information section, located in Events & Presentations. A recorded replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call concludes.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is one of North America’s largest regional theme park operators, known for its mix of thrill rides, family attractions, water parks, and live entertainment.

In Cobb County the corporation operates Six Flags over Georgia, and Six Flags Whitewater.

Founded in 1961, the company operates amusement parks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many of them located near major metro areas and designed for repeat visits rather than destination tourism. Six Flags is especially recognized for its large collection of roller coasters, including record-setting rides that have helped define its brand among thrill-seekers.

In addition to rides, Six Flags parks feature seasonal festivals, concerts, special events, and branded experiences tied to popular characters and franchises. The company operates water parks both as standalone attractions and as part of its theme park properties, extending the season and broadening its appeal. As a publicly traded company, Six Flags focuses on attendance growth, in-park spending, and long-term investment in new attractions to keep its parks competitive and relevant to local and regional audiences.