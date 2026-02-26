Chattahoochee Nature Center Announces “Ready, Set, Grow!” Annual Spring Native Plant Sale

Photo provided by the Chattahoochee Nature Center

The Chattahoochee Nature center distributed the following news release about its upcoming Spring Native Plant Sale:

Chattahoochee Nature Center (CNC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and leader in environmental education, conservation and the rehabilitation of native plants and wildlife along the Chattahoochee River, metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia, invites plant novices and enthusiasts to annual plant sale starting March 27 for members, followed by general public beginning March 28. The spring sale will offer over 100 varieties of native plants, all of which are grown directly on CNC’s 127-acres.

“Plants native to Georgia, meaning plants that belong in our Georgia gardens because they provide native wildlife sources of food, shelter, and places to rear their young,” said Jacqueline McRae, horticulture manager of Chattahoochee Nature Center. “When you focus on growing native plants, even on a small scale in a container garden, you are going to make a positive difference for the nature in your yard. It feels good to watch pollinators visiting the plants you’re growing in summer or to see a chipmunk gather fallen seeds or nuts in fall.”

The use of native plants in local gardens attracts and fuels native butterflies, pollinators, birds and more. The CNC team recommends planting in large quantities, “Out in nature, plants thrive in large groupings when they have found the right conditions. Pollinators are more attracted to groupings compared to singular plants. It is more efficient to spend more time foraging in one area on plants that are close together.” McRae said.

Horticulturists and local experts will be on-site to help visitors customize their gardens based on landscape and desired aesthetic by selecting a combination of native plants that thrive in the same conditions, including plants for rock gardens, sunny borders, water-wise landscapes, shade, dry shade, or wetter and wilder areas. For gardeners interested in growing their own food, the sale will also include herb and vegetable seedlings for purchase.

The sale will take place near CNC’s greenhouse and Unity Garden and does not require attendees to purchase admission to the nature center. CNC members will be granted early access starting Thursday, March 26, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. General admission sales will open the following day, March 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and will continue the following weekend on March 28, April 3 and April 4.