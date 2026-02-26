Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday February 27 to Sunday, March 1

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026

• Mother’s Finest in Concert

🕗 8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. – Legendary rock/funk group Mother’s Finest brings high-energy live music to the historic Strand. Great for fans of classic rock and soulful, energetic performances.

📍 Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre — 117 North Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060

💲 $50 – $110 (ticketed)

🔗 Official event info: earlsmithstrand.org

• Comedy on the Square (Recurring weekly comedy night)

🕖 Evening time (typical start ~ 7 p.m.) – Local and regional comedic talents take the stage for laughs in downtown Marietta. A fun night out with friends.

📍 The Alley Stage (Marietta) — 11 Anderson St, Marietta, GA

💲 Usually free or low-cost (check venue listings)

• Live Music with Cashe

🕕 Evening (around 6:00 p.m.) – Georgia-grown pop/rock duo offering an eclectic live set blending rock roots, pop, country, and classic hits. https://travelcobb.org/event/live-music-with-cashe/

📍 Skint Chestnut Brewing Company 3886 Broad Street, Suite 100, Powder Springs, GA 30127

💲 Free to attend unless noted

• Black History Month – A Taste of Black History

🕕 6:00 p.m. – A community celebration featuring food and fellowship in honor of Black History Month.

📍 City of Smyrna (location details on local calendar) https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2591/23

💲 Free or donation-based

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026

• Kathleen Madigan – The Day Drinking Tour

🕗 Time TBA (evening) – Nationally known stand-up comedian brings her tour to Cobb, perfect for fans of sharp, witty comedy. https://travelcobb.org/event/kathleen-madigan-the-day-drinking-tour/

📍 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre — 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339

💲 Ticketed show (varies by seat)

• Comedy on the Square (Recurring)

🕖 Evening hours – Ongoing weekly comedy show with rotating performers.

📍 The Alley Stage — 11 Anderson St, Marietta, GA https://www.alleystage.org/events/118706

💲 Free or low-cost

• Mas Que Nada: The Music of Sergio Mendes

🕕 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. – A vibrant live music experience celebrating Brazilian music and rhythms.

📍 (Visit travelcobb.org event calendar)

💲 Ticketed event

• SABCA Life’s Annual Black History Month Gala

🕕 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. – A formal gala event hosted by Life University honoring Black History Month.

📍 Life University (details via local calendar)

💲 Ticketed fundraiser

Sunday, March 1, 2026

• GYSO 2026 March Concert Series

🕒 Time TBA (typically afternoon) – Youth orchestra performances showcasing classical pieces by talented young musicians.

📍 KSU’s Bailey Performance Center (local listing) 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144



💲 Free or donation-based

• Movies at The Strand: Oklahoma! (1955)

🕒 Afternoon screening (time TBA) – Classic musical screening at the historic Strand, great for film and musical fans alike. https://travelcobb.org/event/movies-at-the-strand-oklahoma-1955/

📍 Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre — Marietta

💲 Usually ticketed (modest pricing)

• Pints and Pistons Car Show & Gathering

🕛 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. – Monthly car show with drink specials and community vibes. https://travelcobb.org/event/pints-and-pistons-2/

📍 Schoolhouse Brewing, 840 Franklin Ct SE, Marietta, GA 30067

💲 Free to attend (purchases optional)

• Pour Your Own Epoxy Class

🕑 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. – Hands-on craft workshop building unique epoxy pieces. https://travelcobb.org/event/pour-your-own-epoxy-class/

📍 Atlanta Hard Cider Taproom (local calendar), 1010 Roswell Street

Marietta, GA 30060



💲 Ticketed class

Ongoing Local Favorites (Weekend Options)

• Marietta Square Farmers Market (Saturdays)

🕘 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Local vendors selling Georgia-grown produce, artisanal foods, crafts, and more.

📍 Marietta Square — North Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060

💲 Free admission

• Marietta Square Artisan Market (Saturdays)

🕘 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Artisans, handmade goods, and local crafts along the square.

📍 Marietta Square NE, Marietta, GA

💲 Free admission