Georgia Highlands College and Kennesaw State University expand transfer pathways

Photo above: Leaders from Georgia Highlands College and Kennesaw State University signed an agreement to expand an existing transfer partnership. Pictured from left are: Jackie Quiroga, KSU assistant vice president for enrollment services; Sheb True, KSU vice provost; Ivan Pulinkala, KSU provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Sarah Coakley, GHC provost; Jennifer Hicks, GHC executive director of enrollment management; and Julius Fleschner, GHC assistant vice provost of academic affairs and accreditation.

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Georgia Highlands College (GHC) and Kennesaw State University (KSU) are expanding their LINK partnership, a collaborative initiative to create seamless transfer pathways and expand academic opportunities for students.

The agreement was signed by Sarah Coakley, provost of Georgia Highlands College, and Ivan Pulinkala, Kennesaw State’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, alongside leaders from both institutions during a ceremony on Wednesday at GHC.

Building on a collaboration established in 2024 focusing on teacher education pathways, the KSU-GHC partnership has been expanded to include options for associate, bachelor’s, and master’s level programs. Specific program pathways are being developed, enabling Georgia Highlands students to transfer seamlessly to Kennesaw State and continue their academic progress with minimal – if any – loss of credit.

“Expanding LINK creates seamless pathways for GHC students to continue their education at KSU, our largest transfer partner, so they lose fewer credits and finish faster,” Coakley said. “This expansion opens the partnership to more academic pathways and degrees, establishes clear admission routes, and strengthens collaboration to support students through degree completion.”

Under the agreement, GHC students will be able to apply course credits earned at Kennesaw State toward an associate degree while simultaneously pursuing a bachelor’s degree at KSU. The structured pathways ensure alignment between coursework at GHC and upper-division programs at KSU, reducing barriers to completion and accelerating students’ progress toward their careers.

The partnership reflects both institutions’ shared commitment to student success, affordability and workforce development across Georgia.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Georgia Highlands,” Pulinkala said. “By aligning our programs and working closely with GHC, we are accelerating students’ progress toward high‑demand careers while strengthening the talent pipeline that supports Georgia’s economic growth.”

The agreement outlines three key areas of collaboration:

Expansion of Academic Program Pathways for specific undergraduate and graduate degree programs

Establishment of clear admissions pathways that provide predictable routes into KSU programs

Collaboration on recruitment and student success initiatives to support students from enrollment through degree completion

The LINK partnership enables Georgia Highlands students to apply to Kennesaw State at no cost. GHC students will also have access to KSU resources and engagement opportunities, including tours of Kennesaw State, program-specific information sessions, KSU’s participation in GHC job fairs, free tickets to KSU sporting events, and access to the Bagwell College of Education’s Teacher Resource and Activity Corner (TRAC) for students in the education pathways.

To learn more about Kennesaw State, visit kennesaw.edu. For more information about transfer opportunities at Georgia Highlands College, visit highlands.edu.