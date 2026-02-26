Dr. Guy F. Riekeman, former Life University president, dies at 76

By Mark Woolsey

A former president and current chancellor emeritus of Cobb County’s Life University has died.

Dr. Guy F. Riekeman served as a chiropractor for more than 50 years and helmed the Life campus from 2004 to 2017. He’s been credited with a revitalization of the institution during his tenure.

“Dr. Riekeman was a transformational leader who strengthened our institution’s standing and re-established Life University as a global thought leader,” said Life University President Dr. Brian McAulay in a news release. “His 20/20 vision plan modernized our campus and expanded our clinical reach to places around the world. “

School officials said Riekeman helped raise millions of dollars for campus capital improvements and oversaw consistent enrollment growth. They said his leadership helped solidify Life’s standing as a premier institution in chiropractic education.

Riekeman served as Life’s fourth president. Previously, he was a 1972 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic and also served as its chancellor. Following his tenure as Life’s president, he also served as chancellor there and then transitioned to chancellor emeritus.

He also authored the book “Make Your Life Extraordinary,” focusing on personal transition through visioning, taking risks and coaching others.

Riekeman was 76 years old. University officials did not release a cause of death.

The U.S. flag on campus was lowered to half-staff in honor of his service.

Riekeman will be remembered at a celebration of life from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Center for Athletics and Sport Health Science TIC Auditorium on the campus.