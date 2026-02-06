Cobb and Marietta water rates increase this month

Marietta Water and the Cobb Water System increased their rates, citing higher wholesale water and wastewater treatment costs and infrastructure pass-through charges from regional providers.

According to the City of Marietta’s announcement, the increases are tied to adjustments from the Cobb County–Marietta Water Authority and the Cobb County Water System, according to Marietta city officials. Customers will see the updated rates reflected on their February bills.

For the average residential customer, the combined increase in Marietta will be approximately $3.05 per month.

Officials with the regional water providers said the rate adjustment is necessary to support continued investment in reliable service, infrastructure maintenance and compliance with current and future regulatory requirements.

Marietta Water officials said they remain committed to keeping utility rates as low as possible while continuing to deliver reliable, high-quality water and wastewater services.

“We understand the impact of any rate change and are dedicated to minimizing the financial burden on those we serve,” the utility said in a statement.

Customers seeking additional information can visit the Marietta Power and Water customer service website or call 770-794-5150.

Cobb County Water posted an explanation of the current rates in unincorporated areas and the cities within the county on its website.