Georgia Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Diversity, Community Engagement, and Artistic Excellence in 2026 lineup

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra submitted the following news release announcing its 2026 season:

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of performances for 2026, offering an extraordinary range of musical experiences across genres, styles, and audiences. From boundary‑breaking jazz and cinematic favorites to youth performances and sensory‑friendly classics, GSO’s 75th season underscores its commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement, and inclusive access to the transformative power of live music.

The 2026 lineup includes:

Big Band & Beyond – Jazz Meets Symphonic Sound

Saturday, February 7

This show promises an electrifying blend of jazz energy and orchestral power held at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center.

Mas Que Nada: The Music of Sergio Mendes

Saturday, February 28

Audiences will experience the vibrant rhythms and passion of Brazilian music as GSO Jazz, joined by award-winning vocalist, Karla Harris, honors the legendary Sergio Mendes at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre.

Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra, March & May Concert Series – Showcasing Your Talent

Sunday, March 1 & Sunday, May 17

The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra will take the stage this March and May at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center, showcasing the next generation of exceptional musicians.

Cinema Classics: The Magic of the Movies

Sunday, March 15

A dazzling Pops event at the Strand Theatre will bring Hollywood’s most beloved film scores to life in two performances, celebrating the magic of the silver screen through an unforgettable orchestral sound.

Anniversary Songbook – A Choral Tribute

Sunday, March 22

Enjoy free admission to the GSO Chorus at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta for an uplifting choral celebration showcasing favorite works from the ensemble’s storied past.

Music of Magic and Myth – Orchestral Adventure

Saturday, March 28 (2:00 & 4:00 PM)

Presented in two performances at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, this program includes a Sensory Friendly Concert with supportive accommodations such as reduced lighting and sound levels and a relaxed environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities, as well as a Family Concert designed for audiences of all ages to enjoy spellbinding orchestral works inspired by enchanted landscapes and legendary tales.

GSO 75: A Musical Celebration – A Milestone Anniversary Event

Saturday, May 23

The season culminates with GSO 75: A Musical Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall, a landmark concert honoring 75 years of artistic excellence, community connection, and cultural enrichment, featuring the full orchestra, 200 voice chorus, and side-by-side performance with the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra.

You can get more information and purchase tickets at https://www.georgiasymphony.org/