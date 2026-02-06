Sweetwater Mission to host its annual Charity Golf Tournament in March

Sweetwater Mission will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, March 16, 2026, at City Club Marietta, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s programs aimed at stabilizing families and promoting long-term self-sufficiency.

The St. Patrick’s Day–themed tournament will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start. Funds raised will support Sweetwater Mission’s efforts to provide basic needs assistance, education, and job-readiness programs for individuals and families in the community.

The tournament will be held at City Club Marietta, located at 510 Powder Springs Road. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit https://www.sweetwatermission.org/st-patrick-golf