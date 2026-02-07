UPDATED: date and time: Progressive groups to rally outside Home Depot in Vinings, protesting ICE activity in store parking lots

[UPDATE: this event was postponed to Saturday, February 7 at 2:30 p.m.]

According to a press release from Indivisible Cobb, coalition of progressive organizations plans to rally Saturday outside a Home Depot location in Vinings, calling on the Atlanta-based retail giant to stop enabling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in its store parking lots.

The demonstration, organized by several Indivisible groups in Georgia, aims to spotlight what organizers describe as a pattern of ICE using Home Depot locations as staging grounds for the indiscriminate rounding up of day laborers. Advocates argue this strategy disproportionately targets individuals based on race and economic status, raising serious constitutional and human rights concerns.

“Home Depot’s corporate presence in Atlanta gives them immense influence on our community,” said Stacey Parlotto, a leader of Indivisible Cobb. “By turning a blind eye to ICE leveraging their store locations to conduct random, non-targeted sweeps, the company is failing to stand against blatant violations of constitutional rights, and the often-brutal tactics ICE agents employ.”

Saturday’s “ICE OUT EVERYWHERE” rally will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway, across from Home Depot’s corporate headquarters. Organizers say the location is a symbolic choice, meant to emphasize the company’s proximity to and responsibility for the actions taking place at its stores nationwide.

According to the press release Indivisible groups from Cobb, Atlanta, Clarkston, and the Necessary Trouble movement will take part, along with other participating organizations that include the American Friends Service Committee, 50501 Georgia, the Woodstock Community Action Network, and NO KINGS Smyrna Activists. Several elected officials are expected by the organizers to attend, including State Representatives Lisa Campbell (District 35) and Gabriel Sanchez (District 42), as well as Cobb County Commissioner Erick Allen (District 2).

Protesters cite recent incidents involving ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), including the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and a total of nine deaths in ICE or CBP custody since the beginning of the year, as evidence of what they call unchecked enforcement and systemic abuses.

“It’s time for [Home Depot] to clearly say, ‘enough, no more!’” said Parlotto.