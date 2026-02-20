Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, February 20, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, February 20, 2026, with a high near 73 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are expected in north and central Georgia today. A couple stronger storms may produce pea to dime size hail, or winds gusts near 40 mph in northwest Georgia this morning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:16 am, 68 °F L: 67 ° H: 71 ° Feels like 68 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 59 % Pressure: 1011 mb 12 mph WNW Wind Gust: 16 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:17 am Sunset: 6:26 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”