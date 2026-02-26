Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, February 26, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 26, 2026, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will occur in north and central Georgia today. The storms may produce frequent lightning, pea sized hail or wind gusts near 45 mph.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:02 am, 57 °F L: 56 ° H: 59 ° Feels like 57 °F ° light rain Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1011 mb 9 mph SW Wind Gust: 20 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0.04 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 4 mi Sunrise: 7:10 am Sunset: 6:31 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers before 1 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m and 3 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. High near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

A slight chance of showers between 7 a.m and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”