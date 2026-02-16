Cobb County Opens New Treatment Courts Facility in Smyrna

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County’s various treatment court programs have now been united under one roof.

A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the debut of the Cobb Treatment Courts Facility in Smyrna. It provides a variety of services to participants in Mental Health Court, DUI Court, Drug Treatment Court, Family Treatment Court and Veterans Court programs.

The various programs offer individual counseling, group therapy, frequent drug testing and support services under judicial oversight.

“We’re confident this facility will serve us well into the future, paying dividends to our communities for years to come through restored lives,” said Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Ann Harris.

The new center includes a half-dozen counseling offices, six group rooms and a common gathering area.

County officials say the various accountability programs have graduated more than 1,500 participants while reducing recidivism and addressing substance abuse and behavioral health issues.

The new combined facility is at 3830 S. Cobb Drive, Suite 125 in Smyrna.