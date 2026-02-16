McEachern High School Area Home Sales for December 2025

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $721,083 for 4733 COOLING WATER CIR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $190,000 for 3645 TEN OAKS CIR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4051 WYLIE LN 12/1/2025 $230,000.00 1200 5335 YOSHINO TER 12/1/2025 $340,000.00 2571 3645 TEN OAKS CIR 12/1/2025 $190,000.00 1074 4514 TIFTON CT 12/2/2025 $255,000.00 1547 3715 LIBERTY DR 12/3/2025 $389,900.00 2351 2307 MAGAW LN 12/3/2025 $525,000.00 3609 5670 LANNY DR 12/4/2025 $470,000.00 2004 3272 BARNWELL TRCE 12/5/2025 $404,000.00 1499 3485 MUSTANG DR 12/8/2025 $206,000.00 1258 1799 HARMONY RD 12/8/2025 $330,000.00 1242 5212 GLENDORA CT 12/9/2025 $300,000.00 1480 3624 WHITFIELD WAY 12/9/2025 $205,000.00 1216 4801 BROWNSVILLE RD 12/10/2025 $242,000.00 1125 5050 HOPELAND DR 12/11/2025 $345,000.00 1826 3524 HOPKINS WAY 12/11/2025 $330,000.00 1249 3532 ADAMS LANDING DR 12/12/2025 $430,000.00 3184 4708 COOLING WATER CIR 12/12/2025 $655,000.00 3442 3255 CALEY MILL DR 12/17/2025 $320,000.00 1390 2553 HARVEST MOON CT 12/19/2025 $390,000.00 2221 5076 FURLONG WAY 12/19/2025 $295,000.00 1301 4681 COOLING WATER CIR 12/19/2025 $719,139.00 4175 4440 SPRING MOUNTAIN LN 12/19/2025 $469,900.00 2912 2239 NOELLE PL 12/19/2025 $477,000.00 2821 5785 ANGHAM RD 12/23/2025 $258,000.00 1752 4208 MISTYMORN PT 12/26/2025 $324,000.00 1421 3651 TEN OAKS CIR 12/26/2025 $253,648.00 1320 5416 SWEETSPRINGS DR SW 12/29/2025 $330,000.00 1555 4525 TWINBERRY DR 12/29/2025 $349,900.00 1927 2710 BRAEMORE GLN 12/29/2025 $368,500.00 2014 4511 TWINBERRY DR 12/29/2025 $385,000.00 1927 1236 SILVERCREST CT 12/30/2025 $397,000.00 2898 4733 COOLING WATER CIR 12/30/2025 $721,083.00 4091

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.