McEachern High School Area Home Sales for December 2025

Front exterior of 4733 Cooling Water Circle in the McEachern High School attendance zone, the highest-priced home sold in December 2025 at $721,083.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 16, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $721,083 for 4733 COOLING WATER CIR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $190,000 for 3645 TEN OAKS CIR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4051 WYLIE LN12/1/2025$230,000.001200
5335 YOSHINO TER12/1/2025$340,000.002571
3645 TEN OAKS CIR12/1/2025$190,000.001074
4514 TIFTON CT12/2/2025$255,000.001547
3715 LIBERTY DR12/3/2025$389,900.002351
2307 MAGAW LN12/3/2025$525,000.003609
5670 LANNY DR12/4/2025$470,000.002004
3272 BARNWELL TRCE12/5/2025$404,000.001499
3485 MUSTANG DR12/8/2025$206,000.001258
1799 HARMONY RD12/8/2025$330,000.001242
5212 GLENDORA CT12/9/2025$300,000.001480
3624 WHITFIELD WAY12/9/2025$205,000.001216
4801 BROWNSVILLE RD12/10/2025$242,000.001125
5050 HOPELAND DR12/11/2025$345,000.001826
3524 HOPKINS WAY12/11/2025$330,000.001249
3532 ADAMS LANDING DR12/12/2025$430,000.003184
4708 COOLING WATER CIR12/12/2025$655,000.003442
3255 CALEY MILL DR12/17/2025$320,000.001390
2553 HARVEST MOON CT12/19/2025$390,000.002221
5076 FURLONG WAY12/19/2025$295,000.001301
4681 COOLING WATER CIR12/19/2025$719,139.004175
4440 SPRING MOUNTAIN LN12/19/2025$469,900.002912
2239 NOELLE PL12/19/2025$477,000.002821
5785 ANGHAM RD12/23/2025$258,000.001752
4208 MISTYMORN PT12/26/2025$324,000.001421
3651 TEN OAKS CIR12/26/2025$253,648.001320
5416 SWEETSPRINGS DR SW12/29/2025$330,000.001555
4525 TWINBERRY DR12/29/2025$349,900.001927
2710 BRAEMORE GLN12/29/2025$368,500.002014
4511 TWINBERRY DR12/29/2025$385,000.001927
1236 SILVERCREST CT12/30/2025$397,000.002898
4733 COOLING WATER CIR12/30/2025$721,083.004091

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

